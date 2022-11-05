Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 10 Photos of the Cricket Legend With Anushka Sharma, Other Family Members

Virat Kohli shared a beautiful bond with his father Prem Kohli. He lost him in 2006, while he was only 18 years old. Kohli posted a photograph of his father on father’s day and penned a heartfelt caption. (Image: Instagram) The former Captain of the Indian Men’s cricket team shared a set of snaps with his mother for Mother’s Day. The mother-son duo can be seen laughing together and with Virat’s arm around his mother, their love for each other shines through. (Image: Instagram) When Virat Kohli tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, fans went gaga over their mesmerizing wedding snaps. But this snap from their 2019 Karwa Chauth celebration was just as adorable. Kohli is a total husband goal, fasting for his wife. (Image: Instagram) A young Virat made another appearance on the cricketer’s Instagram account. Wishing his elder sister, Bhawana, Rakshabandhan, he reminisced the fond memories. The throwback snap was especially adorable as young Virat has his eyes set on the cake. (Image: Instagram) The entire Kohli family sure knows how to travel in style. A pic Virat shared features his mother, sister, and his adorable niece and nephew. All smiles, the family seems to be having a grand time on their trip. (Image: Instagram) Virat thanked all his family, friends, fans, and well-wishers on being on the journey with him and Anushka Sharma. Sharing a snap from his wedding, he wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you." (Image: Instagram) Fans also saw a glimpse of Virat’s adorable furry companion in his Diwali snap from 2017. He wished his fans “A very Happy Diwali" on Instagram with another one of the Kohli family. (Image: Instagram) Virat sure knows how to set standards high. On Anushka Sharma’s birthday, he shared a set of snaps from the celebrations of the afternoon. He also captioned the post, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you." (Image: Instagram) On their fourth wedding anniversary and first with their daughter Vamika, Kohli shared a heartfelt message for Anushka Sharma. “You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more," he wrote. (Image: Instagram) Virat Kohli melted the internet’s heart when he announced actress and wife Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." (Image: Instagram)
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here
first published: November 05, 2022, 07:00 IST
last updated: November 05, 2022, 07:00 IST