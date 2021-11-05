Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: Here’s Looking at Incredible Records Held by Team India’s Run Machine

India has produced many supreme cricketers over the years. However, it would not be wrong to say that none of them was as ambitious as the talismanic Indian skipper Virat Kohli. To fulfil his desire to become one of the best in the world, Kohli, popularly known as the run machine, followed the technical assiduousness of batting great Sachin Tendulkar and the fitness formula of one of the top athletes in the world.

Kohli’s mantra worked as he made the mockery of several high profiled bowlers with his superior batting skills, he also guided India to the number one Test ranking in the world.

>Today as the chase master celebrates his 33rd birthday; here we take a look at his records across the format:

1. Kohli has scored 23,150 runs in international cricket. He is also the seventh most run-getter in the world across the format.

2. Kohli also holds the record for scoring third-most runs in a calendar year – 2818 (in the year 2017) runs. He is only behind Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (2868 runs) and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (2833 runs).

3. Kohli has scored 70 hundred in international cricket – 3rd most. He is only behind Ponting and Tendulkar.

4. Kohli also holds the record for the second-most hundreds in a calendar year – 11. He is only behind Tendulkar.

5. Kohli has scored 15 hundred against Australia. He is only the fourth player to score that many hundreds against a single opposition.

6. Kohli is only the sixth player to score three back to back hundreds in consecutive innings.

7. He is the 19th player to smash three back to back centuries in consecutive matches.

8. Kohli has been removed ten times in the nineties, only 17th players have been dismissed in nineties on more occasions than him.

9. Kohli has scored 188 fifties in international cricket – 7th most in the history of the game.

10. Kohli has been adjudged player of the match on 57 occasions – 3rd most in the history of the game.

