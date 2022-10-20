Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: Times Former India Opener was Just Too Funny on Twitter

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIRENDER SEHWAG: Virender Sehwag built an extraordinary career out of a relentless pursuit of hitting boundaries. He was fearless in his approach and always looked to score runs quickly, regardless if it was the first ball of the ICC World Cup final or if he is batting just one run short of a triple hundred. Resilience was not an aspect that was synonymous with Sehwag. The Delhi batter amassed runs for fun in his illustrious career. Sehwag is well-known not only for his cricketing abilities but also for his wit and sense of humour. The man who tamed ferocious bowlers across continents is now tearing it up in the commentary box.

Since his retirement, he has also evolved into a social media sensation, posting hilarious content in his own style akin to his fearless batting. From his funny tweets to his hilarious life tips called Viru Ke Funde, the former India opener has left fans in splits with his rib-tickling social media posts.

As the Indian legend celebrates his 44th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his hilarious social media posts:

Sehwag wishes Master Blaster in unique style

On cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, Sehwag shared a video of himself sitting with a plate full of bananas. In the video, he claimed that Sachin used to feed him bananas to keep him quiet in the locker room. So, to wish his idol on his 49th birthday, he ate bananas and remained silent. His caption was the icing on the cake. “Aapke janamdin par yeh tohfa humne apne aap ko diya hai. Happy Birthday, Paaji," he wrote in the caption.

Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli

Sehwag wished Virat Kohli by posting a hilarious wish for him on Twitter. “Haazme ki Goli, Rangon ki Holi, Gujarat me Ghagra Choli Aur Batting mein Virat Kohli Poore India ko pasand hai. Happy Birthday, Virat," Sehwag wrote. Referring to Kohli’s nickname ‘Chikoo’, Sehwag also tweeted, “8 years ago we could have dedicated this day by eating Chikoo (Sapodilla)"

Funny Congratulatory message for Ravi Ashwin

India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 7/59 in the third Test against New Zealand in 2016. His efforts aided India to wrap up the Test match within four days. Sehwag pounced on this moment and congratulated Ashwin for his seventh Man of the Series award, saying that only a married man understands the importance of returning home early.

Virender Sehwag: The Meme Lord

Virender Sehwag served as the head coach of the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL from 2016-18. But this didn’t stop him from posting a hysterical tweet. Chris Gayle scored a blazing ton to lead Kings XI Punjab to an IPL victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sehwag took a sly dig at Gayle’s former club Royal Challengers Bangalore as he posted a trending meme with the Universe Boss at the center of it all. He posted two pictures of Gayle, one when got out on a duck at Bangalore and the other where he celebrated his century for Punjab.

Viru’s tips for a Happy Marriage

Sehwag, who is married to Aarti Ahlawat, dished out some marriage advice for all the husbands as part of his ‘Viru ka gyaan’ initiative. He gave a subtle analogy for a happy married life where he compared the husband-wife relationship to that of two batters on the pitch. The legend who doesn’t think twice to speak his mind advised that when it comes to matters with one’s wife, let her do the talking on the striker’s end and run when you feel is necessary.

Virender Sehwag deserves to be awarded as the most hilarious cricketer on social media. He keeps his fans entertained with his funny posts that are mostly on-point. Sehwag in every sense is a true original.

