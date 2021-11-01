Happy Birthday, VVS Laxman: A Look at Former Indian Cricketer Very Very Special Achievements

Veteran Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was a sight for sore eyes at his sublime best for the ardent followers of the game. Laxman was often compared with his idol Mohammed Azharuddin for his on-side game, yet he was more assured about his shot selection on the off-side. Laxman is counted among one of the rare breeds of world cricketers, who could play the same shot on the same ball on either side of the field.

The mighty Australians were Laxman’s chosen and favourite opponent. Following India’s tour of Australia 2003-04, the Aussie bowlers had also admitted that they did not know where to bowl Laxman during the series.

>And, today, as the former Indian batter celebrates his 47th birthday; here we take a look at his records:

Laxman has scored 10 centuries against Australia and he is only the 27th player to do so in international cricket against a single opposition.

He also holds the record for scoring back to back fifties in eight consecutive matches (Test, ODIs and T20Is combined). He is the only fifth male cricketer to achieve this feat.

Laxman has smashed 1357 boundaries in his career; only 49 players have scored more fours than him in international cricket.

The Hyderabadi cricketer had picked 174 catches – 39th players with most catches.

Laxman also holds the record for smashing two unbeaten fifties in a single Test match. He is among the 29 players, who have achieved this feat.

He is also only the fifth player to score the most number of fours in an innings. Laxman has scored 44 fours against Australia in 2001 during Kolkata Test.

Laxman is also among the elite list of players to score 5000 Test runs and 50 fielding dismissals in the longest format of the game.

He also holds the record for second-most catches (12) in an ODI series. The first spot in this list is reserved by Joe Root (13 catches).

