Happy Birthday, Wriddhiman Saha: Top Performances of the Wicketkeeper-batter

India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wridhimman Saha has earned more fame as a wicketkeeper than a batter in the cricket fraternity. Saha’s quick reflexes and acrobatic wicketkeeping skills helped him in earning a place in India’s Test team as a replacement for the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Though Saha’s performance has been mediocre with the willow, the right-hander has delivered a handful of phenomenal scores to steer his team to victory. Here’s a look at some of the finest knocks by the wicketkeeper-batter.

>117 vs Australia, Ranchi, 2017

Saha’s highest score came against Australia during the third Test of the four-match series in Ranchi in 2017. India were following a score of 451 runs posted by the visitors in the second innings when Saha delivered a hair-raising performance. The right-hander slammed 117 runs off 233 deliveries including eight boundaries and one maximum.

The assault by the 37-year-old helped India in scoring 603 runs in the second innings. The Indian batters didn’t get a chance to bat in their second innings as the match ended in a draw.

>106* vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2017

The only Test between India and Bangladesh in 2017 saw another brilliant performance by the Shaktigarh-born. Batting first, Indian batters breathed fire as they slammed 687 runs in the first innings.

Saha also made a notable contribution as he added 106 runs to the scoreboard after facing 155 deliveries. The 37-year-old’s knock was laced with seven boundaries and two maximums. The match ended up with India winning by 208 runs.

>104 vs West Indies, 2016

The four-match Test series between India and West Indies in 2016 holds a special place for Saha. It was during the third Test that the wicketkeeper slammed his maiden international century. Batting first, India racked up a score of 353 runs as Saha played a sensible knock of 104 runs.

The batter faced 227 balls in the middle and was able to send the ball over the boundary rope 13 times. Saha’s knock came in a winning cause as India registered a victory by 237 runs.

>115 (55) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2014)

Saha enjoyed a dream run during the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League as he churned out some exceptional performances with the willow for his franchise Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The best performance of the wicketkeeper’s IPL career came in the finals in 2014 when Punjab were up against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Though Punjab ended up on the losing side, Saha made headlines with his spectacular knock of 115 runs off just 55 deliveries. It remains the only century by the wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL T20 Championship to date.

>93* vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

Saha’s another sensational knock in the Indian Premier League came for Punjab against Mumbai Indians during a league match of IPL 2017. The wicketkeeper-batter flaunted his class as he hammered not out 93 runs off just 55 balls with the help of eleven boundaries and three sixes.

The exploits by the veteran helped Punjab in posting a mammoth score of 230 runs. Saha’s team convincingly won the game by seven runs and the keeper took the Man of the Match Award home.

