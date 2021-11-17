Happy Birthday Yusuf Pathan: Reliving Some Memorable Knocks by Former Team India Allrounder

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is counted among one of the hardest hitting cricketers from the country in domestic as well as in international cricket. Yusuf is among one of those lower-order batters, who can bowl four overs in T20 cricket and is capable of giving the side a mighty push in the slog overs with his canny ability to clear the ropes. Much like his batting style, Yusuf made his India debut in a peculiar manner. He donned the India colours first time during the much talked about India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup final. He opened Team India’s innings in absence of an injured Virender Sehwag and announced his arrival in the grandest manner by smashing Mohammad Asif for a six. Although he was not removed from the attack in the third over of the match, his brief cameo gave the Men in Blue much needed confidence.

Today as Baroda based cricketer celebrates his 39th birthday; here we take a look at some of his best performances:

>123* (96) & 3/49 vs New Zealand 2010 in Bengaluru

Yusuf has scored just two hundred in his ODI career and one of those came against New Zealand in 2010 in Bengaluru. Batting first, New Zealand posted a respectable total of 315/7 in front of India. In reply, India won the match by five wickets, courtesy of a blistering hundred from Yusuf. He scored an unbeaten 123 runs off 96 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes. He also bagged a three-wicket haul in the said match.

>105 runs off 70 balls vs South Africa 2011 in Centurion

Yusuf’s most remarkable performance in the ODIs came against South Africa in 2011 in Centurion, albeit in a losing cause. Chasing 268 runs for victory in the rain altered match, India was reeling at 60 runs for the loss of five wickets in 12 overs when Yusuf walked to bat at number 7. He scored 105 runs off 70 balls in the match and single-handedly guided India to 234 falling just 33 runs from the target. Yusuf’s knock was studded with eight fours and eight huge sixes.

>22* (10) & 2/23 vs Sri Lanka 2010 in Colombo

Yusuf’s one of the most complete performances in the T20Is came in 2010 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Chasing 172 runs for a win, India were reeling at 110/6 when Yusuf walked to bat at number 8. He scored an unbeaten 22 runs off just 10 at a staggering strike rate of 220 as India defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets. He was also well supported from the other end by his brother Irfan Pathan. Yusuf also picked two wickets while conceding 23 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance.

>37* runs off 24 balls vs Zimbabwe 2010 in Harare

Yusuf scored an unbeaten 37 runs off 24 balls in 2010 in Harare as India defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets. His knock was laced with two fours and three sixes. He also bowled two overs in the match and gave away just 10 runs.

