Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Revisiting Veteran All-rounder’s Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is counted among the greatest sportsperson India has ever produced. He was the key member of India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 fifty overs World Cup-winning squad. He has amassed several records under his name over his one and a half decade-long career. Amid his plethora of achievements, Yuvraj is perhaps most known for his six blistering sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad. It was September 19, 2007, and the venue was Kingsmead when Yuvraj etched his name in the history book by achieving the unattainable.

What makes Yuvi’s thrilling batting exhibition even more exhilarating is that he achieved the feat during a World Cup match between India and England in the inaugural edition of the marquee ICC event in South Africa.

Batting first Indian openers Virender Sehwag (68 runs off 52 balls) and Gautam Gambhir (58 runs off 41 balls) gave Men in Blue a flying start by adding 136 runs for the first wicket. However, it was that over off Stuart that eclipsed everything as India posted 218 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Prior to Broad’s historic over, Yuvraj smashed two back to back boundaries off Andrew Flintoff to score 14 runs off 6 balls. At the end of the over, Yuvraj and Flintoff were seen having a heated conversation and it was the bickering between the two, which led to the hammering of Stuart.

Following his verbal spat with Flintoff, Yuvraj welcomed Stuart with a mid-wicket six on the first ball of the penultimate over. He followed it up with a backward square leg six, he sent the next ball to wide long-off and smashed the next one over the deep point. He swatted the fifth one at square leg before finishing the over with a massive six on wide long-on.

With his last six of the over, Yuvi also raced to his fifty off 12 balls – quickest half-centuries in the history of the game – as his teammates erupt in celebration at the stands.

Chasing 219 runs to win, England managed to score 200/6 in 20 overs, losing the match by 18 runs.

