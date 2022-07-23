Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Best Bowling Spells of the Indian Leg Spinner

HAPPY BIRTHDAY YUZVENDRA CHAHAL: Yuzvendra Chahal might have some stunning bowling figures to flaunt but he did not achieve them the easy way. The leg spinner has been out of the Indian squad many times, but he always makes a comeback. Determination has been one of the key characteristics of this fantastic bowler. As Chahal celebrates his 32nd birthday today, it is time to look at his top-five bowling performances.

6/42 vs Australia, 2019

Chahal had achieved his best ODI bowling figures back in 2019. In the third ODI against Australia, he scalped six wickets conceding just 42 runs in his 10 overs. His splendid bowling restricted the Aussies to a mere total of 230. India won the game by seven wickets.

6/25 vs England, 2017

Chahal scripted his best bowling figures in T20I in 2017 against England. Batting first, India had registered 202/6 in 20 overs. Chahal claimed six wickets conceding just 25 runs. The England batters seemed clueless while facing Chahal and were bundled out for 127.

5/40 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

In the 2022 season, Chahal recorded his best bowling figures in IPL. During a match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Rajasthan Royals spinner picked up five wickets conceding 40 runs. Rajasthan had posted 217 runs losing five wickets. Kolkata, during the run chase, managed 210 in 19.4 overs.

5/22 vs South Africa, 2018

In 2018 against South Africa, his second five-wicket haul in the 50-overs format helped India to a nine-wicket win. Chahal bagged five wickets conceding 22 runs as the hosts were all out for 118.

4/23 vs Sri Lanka, 2017

He bagged four wickets and conceded just 23 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20 match in 2017. Sri Lanka finished their innings at a paltry total of 87. Chahal’s spectacular bowling display helped India in winning the match by a convincing margin of 93 runs.

