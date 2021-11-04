Happy Diwali 2021: Virat Kohli, David Warner & Others Extend Greetings to Fans

Team India captain Virat Kohli led the cricket fraternity to wish fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Thursday. The cricket stars from all across the globe extend their greeting on the special festival. Kohli, who is currently in the UAE for the T20 World Cup, posted a special message for fans on Twitter.

“May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

KL Rahul, who played a crucial knock of 69 runs against Afghanistan, also wished fans on Twitter and wrote: “May the festival of lights bring you and your family peace, joy and happiness. Wishing you a very happy diwali."

India opener Mayank Agarwal posted a photo with his family to extend his greetings for the special occasion.

“Wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Diwali. Missing spending this auspicious day with my family this year," he wrote.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also posted a message for all on his Twitter profile.

“Wish you a very happy and dhamaakedaar Diwali. Enjoy the celebrations and may there be love and light in your life. #HappyDeepavali," he wrote.

Somer overseas cricketers like David Warner, David Miller and Sam Billings also extend their greetings for the special occasion.

On Diwali eve, the Indian cricket team give the perfect gift to their fans with a massive 66-run win over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup.

Their fate still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland on Friday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here