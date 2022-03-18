Happy Holi 2022: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Pat Cummins Extend Greetings on Social Media

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja among several other prominent India cricketers have extended wishes to their fans and followers on social media on the occasion of Holi today.

Sharing a picture of himself playing Holi, Tendulkar invited his followers to share their own pictures on Twitter.

“Adding some more colours to your feed 🎨😄 Share your holi 📸 Tweeple," wrote Tendulkar.

On the other hand, batting superstar Kohli invoked the spirit of Holi wishing for peace and happiness.

Advertisement

India allrounder Ravindra jadeja too wished for love and happiness to his fans. “Wish you all a very Happy and safe Holi. Let the colors of this festival spread love and happiness. Hope you all enjoy & treasure some joyful moments with friends and family," he wrote.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared pictures of his Holi celebration with Delhi Capitals teammates. While wishing, he also encouraged his followrs to ‘play safe’. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi! Play safe and have a incredible year ahead," wrote Pant.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was also among those to wish his friends and followrs.

Advertisement

“To all my friends celebrating, I hope the colours of Holi bring happiness to your life. Happy Holi to you and your family!" Cummins, who is currently in Pakistan, wrote.

The Indian cricketers will next be seen in actions for their respective franchises in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League which is slated to start from March 26 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here