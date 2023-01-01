Happy New Year 2023: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Wished Indian Cricket Team Fans

A number of Team India stars wished their fan a very happy and prosperous new year, this included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. 2023 will see a number of high-profile assignments for Team India as they kick off their season with three match T20I as well as ODI series against Sri Lanka which will be followed by a three match ODI series against New Zealand. This season will also see Border Gavaskar Trophy and IPL and the all-important World Cup.

From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the ‘city of dreams’ where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

