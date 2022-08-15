'Har Ghar Mein Tiranga, Har Dil Mein Tiranga': Hardik, Dhawan, Iyer & Others Wish on 76th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday. The occasion is special because it’s the 75th year of independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to change their profile picture to a ‘Tiranga’; an initiative to unite the people of the country in a drive to honour the tricolour. Meanwhile, reactions are pouring in on social media. The netizens are sharing their pictures with the national flag and also posting messages to wish each other a very happy Independence Day.

Meanwhile, people from the cricket fraternity came up to extend best wishes on 15th August 2022. While several former and current Indian players posted heart-warming messages on the social space, former international cricketers like Darren Sammy and Lisa Sthalekar also wished the people of India.

Let’s have a look at the reactions:

— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2022

PM Modi addressed the nation on Monday after hoisting the flag at the Red Fort in New Delhi. He urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

