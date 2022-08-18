Harare Weather Update, India vs Zimbabwe, first ODI: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report for Thursday’s IND vs ZIM Match

Team India will clash against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday, August 18, at the Harare Sports Club. India’s big names have been rested for the series as a precautionary method ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

India have named a squad led by star batter KL Rahul, who will be back in the side after recovering from his injury. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been included in the side. In the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj will be the one entrusted to lead India’s bowling attack.

Hosts Zimbabwe are also riding high on confidence after securing the recent ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh. Regis Chakabva has been named as the stand-in skipper as Craig Ervine has been sidelined due to injury. Zimbabwe appears to be at ease on home soil and are ready to put up an intense fight against the Men in Blue.

Weather report

India vs Zimbabwe first ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club. The weather is likely to be partly cloudy in Harare on Thursday. The match might get affected by rain as there are some inconsistent showers predicted during the day. The maximum temperature will hover just below 24 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed on the day will be somewhere around 10 km/h.

Pitch Report

The pitches of Harare Sports club generally aid bowlers, especially pacers. The surface has a slight covering of grass which will provide consistent bounce and carry for the bowlers. With overcast conditions predicted for the day, it could turn out to be a fast bowler’s paradise. However, India has scored more than 300 runs at this venue on multiple occasions. Batters will get value for their shots and the outfield will also be quite quick.

Possible Playing 11s:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c &wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

