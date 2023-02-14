Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Get Married Again in Udaipur, Cricketer Shares Pics

Hardik Pandya got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic at a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. The Indian all-rounder took to social media to share pictures from his wedding.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," wrote Hardik on Twitter.

Many Indian cricketers including Ishan Kishan attended Hardik and Natasa’s wedding.

Videos from Hardik and Natasa’s wedding also began circulating on social media.

Among the many pictures shared by Hardik and Natasa on social media, there was one image which them accompanied by their son Agastya.

The couple had first gotten married to each other on May 31, 2020. They were later blessed with their baby boy Agastya.

After the Indian cricketer shared his wedding pics on social media, Hardik and Natasa were congratulated by many celebrities and fellow cricketers.

KL Rahul wrote, “Congratulations guys." Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana commented with two red hearts.

The couple got married to each other in a Christian ceremony in presence of their friends and family. The pictures showed Natasa wearing a beautiful white dress with lace details and she accompanied it with a pearl necklace and her hair were tied in a bun.

Hardik meanwhile looked dapper in a black suit. Little Agastya meanwhile also wore a black suit for his parents’ wedding.

As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also attended the wedding as they were earlier spotted at Mumbai Airport.

