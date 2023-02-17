Home » Cricket Home » News » Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows as Per Hindu Rituals, Cricketer Shares Stunning Pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows as Per Hindu Rituals, Cricketer Shares Stunning Pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, earlier had a wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day, as per Christian traditions

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 07:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding picture (Instagram)

Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows as per Hindu rituals in a stunning ceremony. The Indian cricketer took to social media to share beautiful snapshots of their intimate marriage.

Hardik and Natasa are parents to a baby boy named Agastya.

Hardik shared the images from his wedding with the caption: “Now and forever".

Earlier, Hardik and Natasa had a white wedding in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day. The Indian all-rounder took to social media to share pictures from his wedding.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," wrote Hardik on Twitter.

Many Indian cricketers including Ishan Kishan attended Hardik and Natasa’s wedding. As per reports, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also attended the wedding as they were earlier spotted at Mumbai Airport.

first published: February 17, 2023, 07:50 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 07:52 IST
