'Hardik Pandya And Rahul Dravid Should Help Him': Ashish Nehra Wants 'Experienced' T20I Player to Not Take 'Too Much Pressure'

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has advised stand-in captain Rishabh Pant to focus on his batting rather than his batting position. In the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, senior batters including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested, while Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul are ruled out due to injuries. In their absence, the team management is using Pant at number 4 batting slot, however, there might be a chance that he will bat lower when the senior stars return to the squad.

Nehra feels that Pant has good experience in the shortest format of the game and he has to take advantage of it by performing well in the remaining two T20Is against South Africa.

“If you look at the IPL this year, Ricky Ponting had said that Rishabh Pant was very unhappy with his performances in the season. Now, Rishabh might only be 24, but he has been playing in the IPL for five years now. So, he is an experienced player now, at least in this format.

“Such experiences give confidence to players. From here, he wants to be better. He’s playing at the no 4 role in international cricket, and obviously, there will always be pressure on him because there’s a lot of competition. Suryakumar Yadav is there, Virat Kohli will also return in future. That will happen. In this series, I would want Rishabh Pant to focus more on his batting than his batting position," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

The former pacer said that one innings will change his mindset as deputy Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid have to ease some pressure off his shoulders.

“It (the batting position) doesn’t make a big difference. How he captains, how much better can he perform.. he needs only one innings to get his mindset changed. It is important he doesn’t take too much pressure upon himself. Senior players like Hardik Pandya, and even Rahul Dravid should help him there," said Nehra further.

South Africa are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match T20I series as Rishabh Pant and Co will look to level it on Friday at Rajkot.

