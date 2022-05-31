Hardik Pandya Couldn't Sleep The Whole Night After 'Koffee With Karan' Controversy

Hardik Pandya’s stunning all-round abilities have gained plenty of appreciation already. But in the recently-concluded season of IPL, fans and followers of the game witnessed Pandya in a brand new avatar. Pandya’s leadership qualities attracted eyeballs as he led the Gujarat Titans team in their maiden season to lift the IPL trophy. The Gujarat-born all-rounder is currently being praised by all for his captaincy. But the situation was not the same months back. Injury scare coupled with unwanted controversies had almost threatened Pandya’s career.

Pandya’s childhood coach Jitender Singh recently talked about the dark phase of the Gujarat Titans skipper. Singh disclosed that the all-rounder was frustrated after his suspension from the Indian team.

It is important to mention that Pandya along with KL Rahul found themselves in deep trouble after making some controversial remarks in one of the episodes of the ‘Koffee With Karan’ talk show. The Indian all-rounder was also suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the ODI series in Australia along with Rahul.

“He hadn’t slept the whole night, na? Tension nahin lena hai (Don’t take tension). You will get back to playing for India very soon. Jo ho gaya, voh ho gaya (what’s done is done), no use worrying about it. Come tomorrow to Reliance stadium. Now, smile," Jitender was quoted while talking to The Indian Express.

“I had booked a badminton court for us to play. Just to get the competitive juices and the joy of sport back in him. I wanted him to sweat out. It freed him, usko ehsaas hua (he realized) that he is a sportsman and this is what he is born to do. Not chat shows," he added.

While talking about Pandya’s leadership skills in IPL 2022, Jitender pointed out the Gujarat skipper’s gritty nature and strong mentality.

“Coach, you will not hear any negative thing about me after this. He has held that word, his father would have been so proud today," Pandya’s childhood coach recalled.

In the recently-concluded season of IPL, Gujarat qualified for the playoffs after finishing the league stage at top spot. In the knockout stage, they defeated Rajasthan Royals twice to clinch their maiden IPL title.

