Hardik Expected to Lead in Rohit's Absence; Kohli Asks For Break, Jadeja Set For Return, Young Dhull in Fray For SL Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The selection committee led by Chetan Sharma has a big task ahead of them as it might be the last time for them to choose the squad for the Indian team. There is going to be a selection dilemma as there is no positive update on regular skipper Rohit Sharma’s fitness. The swashbuckling opener injured his thumb while batting in the ODI series against Bangladesh and missed the two-match Test series.

Chetan and Co. are keeping a close eye on domestic cricket to find the players for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

“Chetan and his committee are still watching domestic cricket. They watched the full Vijay Hazare Trophy and also the first two rounds of Ranji Trophy. Debasish Mohanty was present at Eden Gardens to watch Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh. Basically, they got a two-month extension till December 25," the BCCI official told PTI.

India failed to win two major T20I trophies in 2022 - Asia Cup and T20 World Cup as the selection committee also came under the scanner for some of their questionable decisions.

Meanwhile, in the absence of Rohit, Hardik Pandya is also expected to lead the Indian team as KL Rahul might also miss the series. Some reports suggested that Rahul is expected to tie the knot next month while a few also stated that the selectors have decided to find an alternative for him in the T20I format after his recent failures in the shortest format,

Virat Kohli, who was the leading run-getter for India in the T20 World Cup, might be rested for the T20I series as he has asked for a break. He also missed the T20I series against New Zealand to manage his workload. There is no clarity from the selection committee about what are their plans for the senior stars in the T20I set-up.

With Hardik expected to lead the team, Ravindra Jadeja is also set to return to the Indian team after recovering from a knee injury which put him out of the cricket field for the past few months.

India’s U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull is also in the fray to get a place in the T20I team as the selectors might kickstart the rejuvenation process of the Indian team with the Sri Lanka series.

Dhull has impressed many with his solid technique and stroke-making in domestic cricket as he is also leading the star-studded Delhi Ranji side at the age of 20. He grabbed the limelight during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he smashed 363 runs at a sublime average of 72.60. He batted with a strike rate of 131.52.

