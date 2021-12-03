Hardik Pandya Gets His Son Agastya's DOB Inked on Bicep

The 28-year-old all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is known for his quirky fashion choices and antics, ranging from purchasing expensive cars and colouring his hair. Among the list of vogues acquired by Pandya are tattoos. Pandya is believed to have a total of nine tattoos on his body, including one which recently found a place on the all-rounder’s right arm.

Pandya shared a glimpse of his latest tattoo on Instagram and flaunted it like he does with every piece of fashion that he hones. The latest tattoo that Pandya got is the date on which his son Agastya Pandya was born, i.e., July 30, 2020. He inked the date on his right bicep and dedicated it to his son, representing the father-son bonding. Sharing the picture of his new tattoo on Thursday, Pandya in the caption wrote, “30.07.2020."

Take a look:

Advertisement

Garnering over 10 lakh likes since shared, the photo received love from his fans, followers, and his wife, Natasa Stankovic. Natasa left three heart emojis in the comment box. Pandya does not hold back when it comes to flaunting his tattoos on social media. The right-hand batter also has a tattoo of a lion on his left forearm. In addition, Pandya has his neck inked with the paws of a dog and a big peace sign.

Advertisement

Pandya was going through a bad form during the T20 World Cup 2021, due to which the pitch of the T20 international match between India and New Zealand did not see the likes of Pandya. Another consequence of his indifferent form resulted in the exit of the player from the Mumbai Indians squad, the team he debuted in the IPL with, ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auction that is expected to commence in the first week of January.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here