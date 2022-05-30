'Hardik Pandya Led From Front, Ashish Nehra Ensured Everyone Felt Welcome': Wade After Gujarat Titans Win IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans overseas stars Matthew Wade and David Miller heaped huge praise on their skipper Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra after lifting the IPL trophy on their first attempt itself. Gujarat Titans registered a comprehensive 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash to become IPL 2022 champions in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Hardik, who was named the captain of an IPL franchise for the first time this season, has impressed many with his leadership qualities.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wade said that Pandya led the team from the front while head coach Nehra ensured everyone felt welcome in the camp.

“Just the team environment, relaxing environment, Hardik, Rashid were leading from the front. It was a family atmosphere, everyone felt welcome, Ashish [Nehra] ensured that. Here everyone gets net time, everyone gets a chance. It has been amazing, hopefully, we can come back next year in front of these fans," Wade told broadcasters after the match.

The 28-year-old promoted himself up in the batting order which provided the right balance to their batting line-up. He excelled in the new role of batting in the upper middle-order and slammed 487 runs in 15 matches to help his team lift the trophy on their debut season.

Miller also silenced his critics this season with the consistent show throughout the season as enjoyed his best season with the bat in IPL. He scored 481 runs in 16 matches.

The southpaw also heaped praises on Pandya for his leadership qualities and said he has grown strength to strength this season.

“It’s been a phenomenal journey, finishing it at the back end was a special feeling, but it has been a collective effort, everyone has stuck up their hand and performed well. (On Pandya) He’s been very relaxed, we’ve had a very good bond with Ashish (Nehra) and Hardik. He’s got better and better as the competition gone on, tactically he’s been brilliant. Just grown from strength to strength," Milled said.

Pandya became the fourth Indian captain to lift the Indian Premier League trophy after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

