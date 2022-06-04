Hardik Pandya ‘Loved’ Entrepreneur Veera Pahariya’s Gift Post IPL 2022 Win

Gujarat Titans fans have been showering their skipper, Hardik Pandya with praises, love, and personalised gifts. Recently, the cricketer was seen flaunting one such gift by entrepreneur Veera Pahariya. No, it wasn’t a sketch or goodies, or a hamper instead it was a beautiful customised pendant. The pendant, on one side, had Gujarat Titans’ logo, while on the other ‘IPL 2022 Champions’ was inscribed.

A video on his Instagram Stories, featured the cricketer wearing the pendant while a woman, presumably his wife Nataša Stanković, recorded the video and gave a glimpse of the gorgeous gift. With the Gujarat Titans team anthem playing in the background, Pandya thanked Pahariya for the gift. “Thank you my brother, loved it so much."

Watch Here:

Pandya led the Titans to the illustrious IPL 2022 title in their maiden appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat had ended the league stage, by grasping the number one spot in the 10-team points table. Defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first quater final, they sealed a spot in the finals, where they again encountered the Sanju Samson-led squad. In the finale, Gujarat thrashed the Royals by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 to lift the prestigious trophy.

The 28-year-old arose as an unexpected captaincy choice ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. Several former cricketers and experts raised eyebrows over the move, with worries principally over Pandya’s off-field disposition. Notably, the cricketer had not been in best of his form. However, the all-rounder has shut down the critics and answered all the questions by becoming only the fourth Indian player to lead an IPL establishment to the title.

Sharing a snap with the shinny IPL 2022 trophy, Pandya wrote, “CHAMPIONS. This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans. Gujarat Titans."

Pandya led the team from the front, as he starred with both bat and ball in the summit clash. He picked up three crucial wickets and also chipped in 34 runs to set up the run chase for his side. His all-round performance got him ‘Player of the Match’ in the finals.

