Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic 'Painted in Love', Share Adorable Pics From Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Hardik Pandya recently got married to his wife Natasa Stankovic once again as the couple renewed their wedding vows. The pair got married as per Christian and Hindu customs, and now Hardik and Natasa shared some adorable pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony.

The wedding festivities took place in Udaipur, and although Hardik and Natasa got re-married on February 14, Valentine’s Day, in the days since they have treated their fans to numerous adorable pics from their celebration.

On Monday the star couple shared pictures from their fun and love-filled Haldi and Mehendi ceremony.

Hardik and Natasa’s pre-wedding festivities looked adorable as the couple was joined by their son Agastya in some of the pictures.

Little Agastya was twinning with his father Hardik as they wore pink and white kurtas along with white pyjamas.

Sharing multiple pictures from their pre-wedding shenanigans, Hardik and Natasa posted the pics on Instagram along with the caption, “Painted in love."

Natasa was seen wearing a yellow ethnic outfit for the ceremonies, and she along with Hardik were seen with turmeric paste applied on their cheeks.

While there were some family pictures, the star couple also treated their fans to some really drool-worthy romantic photos.

Hardik and Natasa got married at the Raffles Hotel in Udaipur. Earlier, they had shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony, wherein Natasa wore a white bridal gown with Hardik looking dapper in a black tuxedo.

“We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," read the caption of their wedding post.

The couple had earlier gotten married to each other during the Covid-19 lockdown and months later they were blessed with Agastya in June 2020.

While Hardik is not playing for India at the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, he was named in the ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series, infact he will be leading India in the first ODI, since Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the curtain-raiser in Mumbai due to his family commitments.

