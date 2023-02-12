Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Set to Get Married Again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur: Report

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to get married to his wife Natasa Stankovic once again, on Valentine’s Day, February 14 in Udaipur as per multiple reports.

The couple who has already been married to each other for 3 years is all set to remarry, this time around, it will be a white wedding since Natasa is a Christian.

The wedding will also include Indian ceremonies like Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Natasa is rumoured to be wearing a white Dolce and Gabbana gown, as per the same report.

The couple had gotten married to each other in the year 2020, but it was a hush-hush affair, and a source close to the development told HT that they had been planning a lavish wedding for a while.

“They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it," the source was quoted as saying.

Hardik and Natasa were blessed with a baby boy Agastya in July 2020, and they will become the latest high-profile pair to head to Rajasthan for their wedding.

Bollywood actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also tied the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace only recently.

Hardik hasn’t been playing Test cricket for a while, and thus he is not with the Indian team as they defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series 2023 in Nagpur.

While Natasa has been seen spending most of his time with her son Agastya, she was by Hardik’s side throughout the IPL 2022 as he led Gujarat Titans to their inaugural IPL title and she was also among the wives of Indian players who travelled to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

