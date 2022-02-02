Hardik Pandya Reveals One Captaincy Trait He'll Pick From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is all set to lead the Ahmedabad franchise in IPL 2022, has revealed the one captaincy trait he will to trait from his former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Hardik will lead the IPL franchise for the first time in his career as he started his T20 league career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and was associated with them till last season.

Ahmedabad signed Hardik for a whopping INR 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and named him the skipper. The 28-year-old played under the Dhoni and Kohli’s captaincy in the Indian team while Rohit was his skipper during his tenure with Mumbai Indians.

The flamboyant all-rounder has pointed out captaincy traits from the captains he has played under.

“From Virat, I would pick his aggression, his passion and his energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi [Dhoni] bhai, the composure, the calmness. In every situation he is the same. From Rohit, I will pick that he lets the players decide what they want to do," Pandya said in a media interaction.

He further opened up on his motto as the skipper and said he will always be available for his players who feel down due to the rough patch.

“When someone is on a high, when they are doing well, when things are falling in place, generally they don’t need anyone. When someone is having a bad day, that’s when they need you. So as an individual, or as a captain as well, when someone is doing good, I will never bother them. I will let them have their space. But when someone is feeling down, whatever they need from me, I will be always available. That is the motto which I believe in and I’ll try to follow that. And anyone who needs my help, anyone who needs me, I’ll be always there for them," Hardik said.

The 28-year-old was released from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction as they chose Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav over him.

Pandya represented the franchise in 92 matches and scored 1476 runs at 27.33, and took 42 wickets as well. He was primarily employed in the role of a finisher, often batting low down the order. He last played for India at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

