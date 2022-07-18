Hardik Pandya Sets Unique Record After All-round Show in Manchester; 5th Indian to Reach this Feat

Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying one of the finest phases of his cricketing career. Ever since he returned to action after a thorough rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) earlier this year, he has been on a roll. The leadership role in the IPL 2022 seems to have changed his persona inside out which was pretty evident in the back-to-back overseas tours.

In Ireland, he succeeded as an India captain with a 2-0 series win. Later, in England, he came up with a stellar show on Sunday to help Men in Blue register their first ODI series win since 2014. The all-rounder showcased a vivid stroke-play, notching up his eighth fifty in the 50-over format in just 43 balls. His crucial knock of 71 runs came after an impactful bowling show that saw his getting his career-best bowling figures in ODIs; 4/24 in 7 overs.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Ravi Shastri Takes Rishabh Pant’s ‘Man of the Match’ Champagne at Old Trafford, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Hardik utilised the dimension of Old Trafford and fuelled his success with a barrage of short balls. He tempted the finest batters in England captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone to go for the pull and lose their wickets getting caught near deep square leg.

His all-round show in the decider made him the only second player to take a four-fer and smash a half-century in a single game across all three formats. Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez was the first player to reach this feat.

The Indian all-rounder also joined a list of cricketers with 50-plus runs and four-plus wickets for India in an ODI. It also features former greats of the game like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh.

Cricketers with 50-plus runs and four-plus wickets for India in an ODI

Player Name Runs Bowling Figures Opposition Venue Year K Srikkanth 70 5 for 27 New Zealand Vizag 1988 Sachin Tendulkar 141* 4 for 28 Australia Dhaka 1998 Sourav Ganguly 130* 4 for 21 Sri Lanka Nagpur 1999 Sourav Ganguly 71* 5 for 34 Zimbabwe Kanpur 2000 Yuvraj Singh 118 4 for 28 England Indore 2008 Yuvraj Singh 50* 5 for 31 Ireland Bengaluru 2011 Hardik Pandya 71 4 for 24 England Manchester 2022

The past couple of years hasn’t been favourable for Hardik as he suffered a lot due to stubborn back pain. But the year 2022 marked a new beginning in his cricketing journey. On Sunday, he bagged the player of the series award for shining bright throughout the 3-match ODI series.

Advertisement

“White ball is something which is close to me. We all know how good a team England is. For us, as a team, it was important to come here, set out the plans for what we’ll bowl and execute it. Important for me to stop the runs, and bowl as many dot balls," said Pandya at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

“I always feel I’m shameless as a bowler. Don’t care how far I get hit. We all know what talent he (Pant) has. Finally, today he was playing the situation. The partnership changed the game for us. The way he finished the game was also special," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here