Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Video of Son Agastya, Misses Him on birthday

Ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated his 29th birthday today (October 11) and shared a heartwarming video of his son Agastya on Instagram. Pandya who is in Australia, preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup desperately misses his son and his family, as he is away from them fulfilling national duties.

Pandya uploaded an old video of himself playing cricket at home with his son. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen enjoying time with each other, sharing hugs and kisses.

Agastya can also be seen helping his father to fix his bats and playing a ball or two with him. Pandya also penned an emotional caption in which he said that he was missing his son a “little bit more".

“Missing my boy a little bit more on my birthday. The best gift I’ve ever received," Pandya wrote in the caption.

The video went viral on the internet as fans were in awe of the heartening video. Birthday Wishes also poured in for Hardik Pandya as he turned 29 on October 11. His brother Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and others wished him by posting their messages on social media.

Pandya has not looked back after making a spectacular comeback into the Indian team. He has had a phenomenal year and is in the form of his life. The all-rounder captained Gujarat Titans in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League and led them to the title in their very first season.

The flamboyant cricketer has played some astonishing innings in Indian colours in the past few months. India have reaped the benefits of his powerful hitting and brisk seam bowling. Pandya has cemented his role as the finisher of the side and has proved his mettle by clutching in the most pressure situations, the most recent being his immaculate knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Pandya has been included in India’s T20 World Cup roster and currently is in Australia preparing for the prestigious tournament. He will be eyeing to cap off the year by dishing out spectacular performances and leading India to their second T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led side will start their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

