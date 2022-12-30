Hardik Pandya Shares Sweet Moment with Yash aka KGF's Rocky Bhai | See Pics

Hardik Pandya shared a photo along with KGF-fame Yash on his official Twitter handle. The Kannada superstar and Hardik were seen in an embrace in the picture. In another photo, Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya are pictured along with Yash, posing with a beaming smile. Hardik tweeted the photo with the caption, “Kgf 3," referring to the Yash successful film franchise KGF. Looks like, the Pandya brothers are also fans of Yash aka Rocky Bhai. The duo’s beaming smile on meeting the Kannada Superstar made for a perfect fanboy moment

Yash has been swamped by the success of KGF 2, which also emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of 2022.

Advertisement

The fans showed their love and gave their thoughts on this interaction after the post went viral

Advertisement

Kannada superstar Yash rose to fame after the success of the KGF franchise and became the biggest earner in the history of Kannada films. It was widely celebrated not just in regional belts but throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka slated to start on January 3. It will be the first home series of 2023. Pandya also led a young Indian team in the T20 series against New Zealand in November following the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final loss. Rohit Sharma is set to take over the captaincy in the ODI series against Sri Lanka that will begin on January 10.

Advertisement

While Hardik Pandya leads the Indian squad in the T20 series against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav has been named his deputy.

The T20I series will see many senior players - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul getting rested. The seniors will be making their way into the team for the ODI series.

While Kohli apparently asked for a rest from the T20I series, there’s no clarity on KL Rahul. Young pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have also received their maiden call-up to the Indian team. Bhunveshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant failed to make the cut on both sides.

Another big change in squads announced by BCCI has been the omission of Shikhar Dhawan from ODIs to make way for young players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here