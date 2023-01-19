'Hardik Robbed There': Wasim Jaffer's Stern Remark on Pandya's Bizarre Dismissal Goes Viral on Social Media

It rained tons of runs on Wednesday when India and New Zealand locked horns in the first ODI of the 3-match series in Hyderabad. Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian batter to score a double hundred and also the youngest male player to do so. Later, the crowd witnessed a superb knock, 140 off 78 balls, from Michael Bracewell that almost took the game away from India’s grip. But it was the local boy Mohammed Siraj who turned the wind in India’s favour with a four-wicket haul as the hosts won the encounter by 12 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

Apart from the run-fest the other major key highlight of the game was a dubious umpiring that cost India the wicket of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder looked to cut away a Darryl Mitchell delivery towards third man but missed it due to the extra bounce on offer. The ball went straight into Latham’s gloves but the bails fell off, making it look like a clean bowled dismissal. The TV replays showed that the ball travelled to the keeper without making any contact with the bat or the stumps but the bails came off after being hit by Latham’s gloves.

While every onlooker was convinced that Pandya had survived, the third umpire’s decision took all of them aback. The all-rounder himself was left stunned by being given out in such a bizarre way.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter, giving a stern remark on the turn of events. He said the all-rounder was robbed by the third umpire’s decision.

“1. Clear gap between ball and bails.

2. Ball is inside gloves, bails not lit yet.

3. Bails lit after brush from gloves.

Hardik robbed there. #INDvNZ," Jaffer tweeted.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at the moment seemed unconvinced, stating there the ball moved at least ‘an inch’ above from the wicket.

“Oh, it’s been given out! Daryl Mitchell should be happy. Should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper’s gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps," Shastri said on air.

