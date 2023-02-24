Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on her unlucky dismissal against Australia during Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Harmanpreet was the top-scorer for India in the crucial semi-final clash with a 52-run knock but the Women in Blue lost their way after her unlucky run-out. It was the 15th over when Harmanpreet decided to convert a single into a double but on her way to complete the second run her bat got stuck before the crease and Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy dislodged the bail in time to hurt India.

In the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet talked about her dismissal and said it was probably the only way she could have got out as she was looking in great touch and put India into a comfortable situation.

“Definitely, it was a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only way I could’ve got out. Otherwise, the way I was meeting the ball, I know how to take this innings till the end. But sometimes it happens in cricket and we have to accept whatever happens."

Harmanpreet scored six fours and a six as she rebuilt India’s chase alongside Jemimah Rodrigues after Indian openers were dismissed early with 15 runs on the scoreboard.

However, the Indian captain was happy with India’s approach throughout the tournament as she also pointed out the positives.

“But otherwise, I am happy with the way we played cricket throughout this tournament," she continued. “We saw some really good performances like Richa did. We saw someone who can bat freely, who can hit the ball like the way she is hitting. I think a lot of positives we saw in this tournament and whenever we come next time to play any ICC tournament, we will think about these things before coming here."

The 33-year-old further talked about the emotions she went through after India’s elimination from the mega ICC tournament.

“It was very difficult to control myself," she added. “I don’t know. Right now, I am sitting in a hangover. I don’t understand how it is going on. But after this, when we get to the room, we will know how many more days it will take. But I think we played good cricket. That’s all I can say," she said.

