During Indian women cricket team’s defeat to South Africa in the final of a T20I Tri-series in East London on Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur needed the attention of the team physio on a couple of occasions apart from going off the field for some time as well. On both the occasions, the physio was tending to her left shoulder raising concerns over her fitness days before the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

However, the India captain says she just needs rest for 2-3 days and hopes to get fully fit for the marquee event that starts from February 10.

“Body is fine. It will take two, three days and it will get better with rest," the 33-year-old said during post-match presentation after India lost to South Africa by five wickets.

India have been pooled alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B. The 2020 finalists will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Cape Town.

India made it to the final of the T20I tri-series, also involving West Indies, unbeaten but were undone by a sparkling half-century from Chloe Tryon whose unbeaten 57 proved decisive on a tricky pitch where spinners dominated.

India struggled to 109/4 in 20 overs after opting to bat first but their spinners pushed South Africa on the backfoot before Tyron’s onslaught.

“You have to enjoy yourself whatever the situation and we did that. Plenty of positives in the series, we didn’t get over the line but our bowlers bowled very well," Harmanrpeet said.

South Africa captain Sune Luus was quite happy with the performance on a spinning track and said the victory gives them the momentum they wanted ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“…super proud of the girls, just the momentum we needed going into the T20 World Cup," Luus said.

