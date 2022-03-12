Harmanpreet Kaur Sets Record For Most Centuries by an Indian in ICC Women's ODI World Cup History

Harmanpreet Kaur struck a fine century during India’s third match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The middle-order batter was in terrific touch hitting 109 off 107, an innings that featured 10 fours and two sixes.

With that ton, Harmanpreet overtook her captain Mithali Raj and opening batter Smriti Mandhana in the list of most centuries by an Indian in the history of women’s world cup. Mithali and Harmanpreet were tied at the top-spot with two centuries each before Mandhana struck her third of the event today.

Now, with three centuries at the marquee event to her name, the 33-year-old has now dislodged her two teammates from the top spot. Known for her power-hitting, the star batter recorded her first world cup century in 2013 when she made an unbeaten 107 against England.

Her second world cup century is regarded as one of the finest in women’s history. In the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup, Harmanpreet blasted 171 off 115 to fire India into the final as they registered a 36-run win.

Meanwhile, before Harmanpreet, it was opener Mandhana who reached the three figures in the contest against West Indies. She was out after scoring a dominating 123 off 119 along with 13 fours and two sixes.

The two centurions shared a 184-run partnership for the fourth wicket before being separated as India finished with a mammoth 317/8 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton after opting to bat first.

