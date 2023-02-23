Harmanpreet Kaur's Valiant Fifty in Vain as India Crash Out of T20 WC After 5-Run Defeat to Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain’s knock as she led India ever so close to reaching the final of the T20 Women’s World Cup, although the Women in Blue fell to a 5-run defeat against defending champions Australia.

Harmanpreet scored 52 runs, and Jemimah Rodrigues added 43 runs to the cause, however, the slack fielding effort from India came back to haunt them as they came agonisingly close to making it to their second successive T20 World Cup final.

Australia had scored 172/4 in their respective 20 overs, riding on Beth Mooney’s 54-run inning, while skipper Meg Lanning also returned unbeaten having smashed 49 runs.

Advertisement

In reply, the Indian side could only manage 167 runs before falling short by a whisker.

ALSO READ| Women’s T20 World Cup, India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur Furious after Unlucky Run Out

There was a time in the match when the pair of Harmanpreet and Jemimah turned the tide and almost got India back in the contest. While Rodrigues was unlucky to give away a leading edge to Healy, the Indian skipper’s run-out proved to be the turning point in the match.

Richa Ghosh also fell cheaply and although Deepti Sharma returned not out having scored 20 runs she couldn’t lead her side over the line with batters on the end falling back to back.

Earlier, India had lost both openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana cheaply in a tricky chase of 173.

This, after, Lanning had won the toss and opted to bat first, as she made two changes to her side, while India also made some changes in personnel but one of them was a forced change as Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out of the match through upper respiratory tract infection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Watch: Richa Ghosh Shows Lightning Quick Reflexes to Inflict Stumping on Alyssa Healy

Australian openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy came flying out of the blocks and the pair of them put up a fifty-run stand before Healy was dismissed by Radha Yadav who provided India with a crucial breakthrough.

Mooney got a reprieve when Shafali dropped a relatively easy catch, but made up for it later, although not before the Aussie opener had scored her fifty.

Advertisement

Skipper Lanning also proved crucial as she smashed an unbeaten 49-run knock helping her side reach the massive 172-run total with a last-ball six, and Ashleigh Gardner also added 31 runs to the cause.

Gardner picked up two wickets and was thus judged as the Player of the Match in the crunch semifinal fixture, paving the way for her side as they marched into yet another final having remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News here