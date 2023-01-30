Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Visits Shafali Verma's House in Rohtak After U-19 World Cup Triumph

After Shafali Verma led the India U-19 Women’s cricket team to victory in the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final against England, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited the Indian skipper’s house in Rohtak to congratulate her family.

Shafali scored 15 runs in the summit clash at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday, January 29 as she helped her side chase down the required 69-run total to etch their names in the history books.

Shafali hails from Haryana’s Rohtak and after she led India to a historic triumph in the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, CM Manohar Lal decided to congratulate her family in person by visiting their residence.

The Haryana Chief Minister met Indian skipper Shafali’s grandfather and congratulated him, and the rest of the family.

Khattar took to Twitter on Monday, January 30 to share pictures from Shafali’s house in Rohtak, as she shared sweets with her family. The Haryana CM also wrote that the entire nation is proud of the achievements of the Indian U-19 Women’s cricket team.

Apart from leading India U-19 as captain, Shafali scored 172 runs throughout the tournament, finishing as the third-highest run score behind compatriot Shweta Sehrawat and England’s Grace Scrivens.

Shafali also picked up a wicket in the final against England, as the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc with the ball, restricting their opponents to a modest 68-run total having won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

In reply, the Indian Women’s U-19 side needed just 14 overs to chase down the required target, courtesy of Gongadi Trisha’s 24-run knock, as well as Soumya Tiwari’s unbeaten 24-run inning.

