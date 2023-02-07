'Has Anyone Seen it?': Virat Kohli Loses His Unboxed Phone, Asks Fans on Twitter to Help Him Find it

India batting star Virat Kohli on Tuesday put out a tweet enquiring about his new, unboxed phone. The post on the social media quickly went viral with public figures and brands jumping into the conversation with their suggestions.

“Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it?" the tweet read.

The post has been seen over 2.9 million times, has over 5400 retweets and 97000 likes and users have continued to flood the comment section.

“feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi’s phone if that will help," food delivery app Zomato posted in response to the tweet.

One user tagged a phone manufacturer while asking them to send Kohli a new phone to keep him away from stress ahead of the start of India-Australia Test series.

“please send another phone. Don’t let him stress before the test match," the user wrote.

Others wondered if this was a promotional tweet for a brand about which they will be informed later.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played in Nagpur from February 9.

Besides Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will also hosts Test during the series.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri thinks Kohli can prove to be a thorn in the flesh for Australia should he start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a positive note.

“His (Kohli’s) record against Australia would spur him on. He would be charged up and want to start well. You should look at his first two innings. If he gets off to a start, he would be a thorn in the flesh for Aussies. He would for sure want that to happen," said Shastri.

“Kohli has an average of just under 50 against Australia. Amazing record, that should really get him going," he added.

