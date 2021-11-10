Has he been rested? Akash Chopra Raises Doubts Over Hardik Pandya's Absence From New Zealand T20Is

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised questions over Hardik Pandya’s absence from India’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series. The All India Selection Committee picked the 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series as several senior players were rested including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. However, it was not clear if Hardik was dropped or rested.

The flamboyant faced a lot of scrutiny in the initial phase of the 2021 T20 World Cup when he was not available for bowling which harmed the team’s balance. Hardik has not been at his best with the bat also in the past few months. Several young players who fared well in the Indian Premier League 2021 were included in the squad as Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan received their maiden call-up.

Chopra said that Kohli, Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja deserved the rest but he has doubts whether Hardik has been rested or dropped.

“Kohli has been rested, which was due. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s rest was also deserved. Ravindra Jadeja has also played in England (Test series), then the IPL, and the T20 World Cup, so it was a good call to rest him. But I’ve some doubts over Hardik Pandya’s absence. Has he been rested? Did he need rest?" Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

The former opener further pointed out that Hardik was not part of the England tour and he didn’t even bowl in IPL and referred that the selectors might have conveyed a strong message by not selecting him for the New Zealand series.

“He didn’t feature in the Test series against England and played 7 matches in the IPL where he didn’t bowl as well. In the World Cup, he bowled limited number of overs and batted in three games. So, is he really been rested or is there a message that’s been conveyed?" Chopra further said.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official has claimed that Hardik has not fully recovered from his lower-back injury.

“Hardik Pandya has not yet recovered from his lower back injury. However, if the former T20 captain (Kohli in this case) was bent on having him at No 6 as a specialist batter, Chetan (chief national selector Chetan Sharma) and his team had to relent," a senior BCCI official, privy to selection developments, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

