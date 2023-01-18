Veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. Amla was one of the consistent performers for South Africa last decade with the bat, but quit international cricket in 2019.

English county cricket team Surrey on Wednesday announced that the legendary South African batter has declared that his player is over.

“Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary South African batter has declared his playing career over. From everyone at Surrey, thank you for everything Hash. @amlahash," Surrey wrote on Twitter.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been. A sincere thank you to (director of cricket) Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff, players and members for their support," Amla said while announcing his retirement.

“The Surrey ship runs so professionally that it would make any international player feel a sense of honour just to be involved with. I wish them all the best and many more trophies," he added.

Amla is one of the most prolific batters in South African cricket history as he scored 18,672 runs in the three formats from 2004-2019 and is South Africa’s second-highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis.

He is the only Proteas player to slam a triple century in Test cricket. He scored 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012.

He amassed 19521 runs in 265 First Class matches which included 57 centuries and 93 fifties.

Amla, recently joined MI Cape Town as batting coach for the inaugural season of SA20.

Surrey Director of Cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart said Amla was a “true professional"

“Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game," he added.

“Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field.

“As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games."

