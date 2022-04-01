'Haters Will Say It's Photoshop': Netizens React as Gambhir Catches Up With Dhoni after LSG vs CSK Clash

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday suffered a second straight loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Despite setting a challenging 211-run target for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Ravindra Jadeja & Co succumbed to a six-wicket defeat in what turned out be another nail-biting contest in the tournament.

KL Rahul’s LSG finally registered their first win in the IPL and are placed 6th on the points table with 2 points. CSK, on the other hand, are placed 8th on the points table with a negative net run rate of -0.528.

Once the encounter concluded, players from both sides were seen hanging around with each other in small groups. But two individuals catching up garnered much attention. LSG mentor and former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir was seen having a word with ex-CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Gambhir took to Instagram and shared his photo with Dhoni at the Brabourne Stadium. “It was nice catching up skipper!," the caption of the post read.

Check out the post:

Their have been talks about a rift between Gambhir and Dhoni but the photo is a proof that both cricketers have respect for each other. Here’s how the fans reacted to the post:

Dhoni continued his sublime form in the LSG face-off as he scored a quickfire 16 not out off just 6 deliveries, including a maximum and a couple of boundaries, in the final over. His fireworks came after Robin Uthappa (50) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (49) showcased their batting prowess. It was the fourth time a team posted a 200-plus score in IPL 2022 so far.

In reply, Evin Lewis exploded into action in the last five overs. He and Ayush Badoni, who struck a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans, blasted 25 runs off the penultimate over bowled by spinner Shivam Dube as Lucknow reached 211/4 in 19.3 overs.

