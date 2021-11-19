AB de Villiers shared an emotional message for his Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore after his retirement from all forms of cricket. IPL 2021 was the last tournament where De Villiers played before his retirement. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the playoffs stage as he failed to win his maiden IPL trophy.

After his international retirement in 2018, De Villiers had continued to play in franchise cricket, notably for RCB in IPL. Friday’s retirement from all forms of the game marks the end of his decade-long association with the franchise.

RCB shared a video of De Villiers where he expressed his emotions and thoughts on the retirement.

“Today, I am gonna be making a big announcement, a very emotional announcement, that I have finished with all formats and all cricket all around. I do have a smile on my face because I think I am making the right decision but obviously, I am incredibly sad and have lots of emotions and thoughts going through my mind. All the years of playing cricket, there’s a lot of mixed emotions," he said.

The 37-year-old had played in 184 IPL matches, firstly for Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) for three seasons followed by a successful decade with Bangalore.

Overall, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 and strike rate of 151.68, including three centuries and 40 half-centuries while being a member of the RCB side which entered the IPL playoffs five times.

De Villiers further expressed his gratitude towards RCB and fans as he claims he has become half Indian now which he is proud of.

“To all the people in Bangalore, all the people around the world who followed me and supported me with the RCB team and any other team that I represented over the years, thank you very much for that. I know I am not going anywhere, I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. Some people come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I have had an incredible time over there, I know we haven’t won a trophy but I truly believe there are plenty more to come in the future. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that," De Villiers said.

