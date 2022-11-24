Despite being the youngest centurion in IPL, Manish Pandey’s international T20 career never really took off. He played 39 T20Is in that blue jersey and was among the only exits from the Indian side alongside T Natarajan after 2020 Australia tour. The latter had an injury.

Meanwhile, Pandey saw his prospects taking a hit as the focus shifted to the likes of Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer who would go onto take his place in the middle order. As of now, the slots are limited and talents like Samson and Shreyas Iyer are still not among the guarenteed starters.

On the other hand, Pandey was limited to playing IPL. In 2022, he represented Lucknow Super Giants, but the season saw him scoring just 110 runs in 6 games. No surprise, he was released by the franchise.

“I have been through that situation even with the Indian team. Because there were a lot of times where I have not played a lot of games and I have been sitting out. You actually feel a little sad about it, but it is all in the spirit of the game where the team requires something and then you have to abide by that. So I have been in these kinds of situations before and I think I should not be letting all these things affect me which will eventually affect my game. So I just want to be in the present. If I get an opportunity, I want to play and score well and see how it goes from there," he told Sportskeeda.

When asked about the new Indian middle order which has the likes of SKY, Shreyas Iyer, he said that he is sad not being able to make the cut. Here it must be mentioned that 32-year-old’s scores in the recent domestic season were ineffective to build a case. Although, he said he hasn’t given up hope.

“See obviously, individually I would feel a little sad about it. But I am sure, whatever calls the Indian team was taking or whoever was playing a certain number of games, I was happy for them. Sanju was batting well, so I thought he should have now gotten games and he did. So no hard feelings there. But on a personal front, I would obviously want to play a lot more games and prove myself at the highest level. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Maybe see how it goes from here on," Pandey said.

