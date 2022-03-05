Have Shared Necessary Details With Committee Members: Wriddhiman Saha

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday met the three-member committee formed by the BCCI to investigate the matter of getting threatened by a journalist for interview. After the meeting, he spoke with media personnel and said he has shared all the necessary details on the entire episode with the administrators.

Last month, Saha tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, after his exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The matter escalated after former cricketers backed the 37-year-old on social media.

ALSO READ | BCCI to Conduct Pre-IPL Fitness Assessment Camp at NCA for 25 Players - Report

Advertisement

Subsequently, the BCCI decided to get to the bottom of the issue and constituted a three-member committee which comprises BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia, to probe the matter.

“I have told the committee everything I know. All the details I have shared with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk anything outside…about the meeting as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters.

It remains to be seen whether Saha has revealed the name of the journalist to the committee or not as the cricketer earlier had said that he wouldn’t reveal the name as it could harm the journalist’s career.

Advertisement

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, has already been told by Indian team management that it has decided to groom a younger wicket-keeper batter and for that reason, the veteran was overlooked for the Test squad against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL 2022, 1st Test Day 2 Talking Points: Jadeja Sets New Record, Kohli Gets Guard of Honour

KS Bharat was included in the Test squad as a backup for main-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for the Sri Lanka series.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here