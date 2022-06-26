Team India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said that he has learnt a lot of things from his former skipper MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli but he wants to be himself while leading India in the T20I series against Ireland. Pandya had a memorable time on his debut season as captain in IPL 2022 as he guided Gujarat Titans to the title win. He impressed many with his captaincy approach as he was seen leading the team from the front by promoting himself up in the batting order.

Pandya, who was Rishabh Pant’s deputy in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, was elevated to the leadership role as the wicketkeeper batter joined the Test team for England match.

The flamboyant all-rounder said his style of captaincy is not very instinctive as he takes decisions according to situations as he feels guts can sometimes don’t work in your favour.

“Obviously I have taken a lot of things from them (Dhoni and Kohli) but at the same time I also want to be myself, obviously my understanding of the game is different but I have taken a lot of good vibes from them," Hardik said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I.

“I am not instinctive but I see more situation than go on my gut. At what point of time, what decision the team requires, I focus on that rather than going on my gut. Gut always goes 50-50," he said.

The 28-year-old said leading the Indian team is a big thing for him and but he doesn’t want to prove anything to anybody during his first stint as India’s skipper.

“I have got an opportunity to lead India. It’s in itself a big thing. I don’t play the sport to show anyone anything, if I am good enough. I was always the same," he said

Pandya said that ownership has always helped him to perform better and he is ready to take the big responsibility of leading the Indian team.

“Earlier also, I liked taking up responsibility and now also it is the same but it is a bit more responsibility now. I always believed that I did better when I took responsibility,"

“If I can take ownership of my own things and take my own decisions, they tend to be strong. Cricket is such a game, staying strong during situations is very important," he said.

The 28-year-old further said that he will assign the responsibilities to every player which might help them tackle difficult situations.

“Always responsibility was given to me and I took it and that’s why I became better. While captaining I will see how I can give the same responsibility to every player and give them the ability to fight with situations," he added.

