Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Haven't Received Any Instructions From Indian Team': Official Claims Pitch For 4th Test Will be 'Normal'

'Haven't Received Any Instructions From Indian Team': Official Claims Pitch For 4th Test Will be 'Normal'

There's been a lot of talk around the pitches dished out for the ongoing India-Australia Test series which the home team currently leads 2-1

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 12:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 4th Test. (BCCI Photo)
The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 4th Test. (BCCI Photo)

One of the biggest takeaways from the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in India would be the never-ending debate on the quality of pitches on which each of the first three Tests were played and neither lasted even a complete three days. In fact, the third Test in Indore was over in just over two days as Australia completed a resounding nine-wicket win to make it 2-1 after being comprehensively outclassed in Nagpur and Delhi.

A result of the early finish at the Holkar Stadium was the ICC verdict on the quality of the pitch which it rated ‘poor’. The fourth and final Test will be played in Ahmedabad and as per reports, the  Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) may not be willing to impact its reputation by dishing out a rank turner.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘India Carrying Hangover of Dominance’

As per a report, the GCA has denied it was received any instructions from the Indian team management vis-a-vis pitch and that their curators will be preparing a normal track.

RELATED NEWS

“We haven’t received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

“In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won’t be too different this time," the source added.

There’s still some time for the Test to begin and the official though admits of not being sure what the  BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashsh Bhowmick would instruct once they takeover.

Advertisement

“Obviously, last few days the BCCI’s grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

Also Read: Australia Legend Responds After Gavaskar Blasts ICC For Pitch Rating

Interestingly, the last two Test matches in Ahmedabad ended inside two days.

Advertisement

“You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," the official argued.

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 12:16 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 12:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week