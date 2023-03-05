'Haven't Received Any Instructions From Indian Team': Official Claims Pitch For 4th Test Will be 'Normal'

One of the biggest takeaways from the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in India would be the never-ending debate on the quality of pitches on which each of the first three Tests were played and neither lasted even a complete three days. In fact, the third Test in Indore was over in just over two days as Australia completed a resounding nine-wicket win to make it 2-1 after being comprehensively outclassed in Nagpur and Delhi.

A result of the early finish at the Holkar Stadium was the ICC verdict on the quality of the pitch which it rated ‘poor’. The fourth and final Test will be played in Ahmedabad and as per reports, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) may not be willing to impact its reputation by dishing out a rank turner.

As per a report, the GCA has denied it was received any instructions from the Indian team management vis-a-vis pitch and that their curators will be preparing a normal track.

“We haven’t received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season," a state association source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.

“In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won’t be too different this time," the source added.

There’s still some time for the Test to begin and the official though admits of not being sure what the BCCI curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashsh Bhowmick would instruct once they takeover.

“Obviously, last few days the BCCI’s grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch," the official said.

Interestingly, the last two Test matches in Ahmedabad ended inside two days.

“You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," the official argued.

