‘Haven’t Seen My Daughter For Many Days, Need To Get Back Home’: Mahela Jayawardene To Leave SL T20 World Cup Squad

Former cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, who was working as a Sri Lanka team consultant in the ongoing T20 World Cup, has decided to exit the bio-bubble. He will fly back home ahead of the Super 12 stage.

Jayawardene confirmed the development on Friday and stated the prolonged stay in quarantines and bio-bubbles as the major reason behind his decision. However, the former Sri Lanka captain has said he would continue to help the team in the mega ICC event from home with the help of technology they have.

“It’s tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in (the) last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven’t seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home," Jayawardene was quoted by The Island Online.

“We have spoken about this individually. The batting area is something we still need to work on quite a bit and continue to do so. The bowling group has a lot of skill sets and creating situation awareness and match-ups to improve the skill set we had. I think so far we have been very good in executing that and hopefully, they will be able to do that even though it’s going to be tougher," he added.

Before joining the Dasun Shanaka-led side, Jayawardene was engaged in coaching duties with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Prior to that, he was in England as the coach of the Southern Braves, who won The Hundred.

The 44-year-old will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team for five months as the team prepares for the World Cup next year.

