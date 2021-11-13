>HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: In the 43rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Hobart Hurricanes Women will be going up against Adelaide Strikers Women. The Harrup Park in Mackay will host the much-anticipated game of cricket on November 13, Saturday, at 10:10 AM IST.

This is the second time that Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be facing each other in WBBL 2021. The previous game between the two sides ended up in no result as the game was abandoned due to rain when Hobart were playing at 107 runs in 16 overs.

Talking about the overall performance, Hobart Hurricanes Women are languishing at the second-last place in the standings. The team has won just three while losing as many as seven games. Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, have done a decent job. The team is fifth in the points table with four victories and four losses.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

>HB-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

>HB-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>HB-W vs AS-W Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Harrup Park in Mackay at 10:10 AM IST on November 13, Saturday.

>HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Rachel Priest

>Vice-Captain: Tahlia McGrath

>Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Richa Ghosh

>Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Bridget Patterson

>Allrounders: Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Ruth Johnston

>Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Amy Smith

>HB-W vs AS-W Probable XIs

>Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg

>Adelaide Strikers Women: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte

