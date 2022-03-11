HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between HBS Craeyenhout and Farmers: HBS Craeyenhout and Farmers will have the last chance on Friday to prolong their stay in the European Cricket League 2022. The two teams will go up against each other in the eliminator game at the Cartama Oval, Spain.

Craeyenhout have failed to put up a decent show in both their playoff matches. They lost their first game to PAK I care by five wickets while their second loss was against Punjab Nicosia Lions by seven wickets. In both the matches, the batters failed to perform as they ended up with 92 and 89 runs respectively in ten overs.

Farmers confirmed a place in the Friday game by defeating GEK Corfu and Malo by eight and six wickets respectively. Bowling has emerged as the strength of the team and they hope to continue the confidence in the eliminator game as well.

Ahead of the match between HBS Craeyenhout and Farmers; here is everything you need to know:

HBSC vs FAR Telecast

HBS Craeyenhout vs Farmers game will not be telecast in India.

HBSC vs FAR Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HBSC vs FAR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 3:30 pm IST on March 11, Friday.

HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Navjit Singh

Vice-Captain: Manjinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tobias Visee

Batters: Charles Perchard, Stephan Vink, Navjit Singh

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh, Will Perchard, Ben Kynman

Bowlers: Julian De Mey, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Benno Boddendijik

HBSC vs FAR Probable XIs

HBS Craeyenhout: Reece Mason, Tayo Walbrugh, Julian De Mey, Ferdi Vink, Adal Ahmed, Manjinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Tobias Visee, Martijn Scholte, Stephan Vink, Benno Boddendijk

Farmers: Joel Richardson, James Perchard, Rhys Palmer, James Smith, Zak Tribe, William Perchard, George Richardson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, Ben Kynman

