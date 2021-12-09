'He Always Does What's Best for the Team': Former Coach Shastri on Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Skills

The BCCI on Wednesday made a huge decision of introducing the concept of split captaincy in the Indian cricket set-up. Rohit Sharma, who was earlier given charge of the T20I team, has been appointed the new ODI captain while Kohli continues to lead the Test side. It brings an end to the latter’s almost five-year tenure as the limited-overs skipper.

Kohli took over the Test captaincy back in 2015 after MS Dhoni’s shocking retirement from the longest format during the Australia tour. Later in 2017, Kohli took charge as the skipper in the limited-overs format after the former captain decided to step down from the post.

Meanwhile, former India head coach Ravi Shastri gave his opinion on the split captaincy. Speaking with The Week in an interview, he spoke about Rohit captaincy skills and the way he leads the team.

“Rohit is not overawed; he always does what is best for the team. He marshalls all the resources of the team unlike, let’s say, in football," Shastri told The Week in an interview.

The former head coach recalled his tenure and highlighted how Rohit and Kohli Shastri evolved into two of the world’s all-format batters makes him happy and proud.

“We are two people with a similar mindset. We have a similar wavelength. In 2014, when I first came in, there was only one big player – MS Dhoni. Who else was there? Who was superstar material? Virat, and maybe Rohit Sharma, in white-ball cricket.

“To see these two guys come through and become great players in red- and white-ball cricket, to have a great fast-bowling attack, to beat Australia in their backyard – there have been so many firsts with this team. It is overwhelming," added Shastri.

