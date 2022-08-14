'He Backs Players Who Aren't Performing': Ex-Cricketer on What Makes Rohit a Stand Out Captain

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has time and again applauded for backing younger players, especially when they are under the pump. A recent example was during the fourth T20I against West Indies when Avesh Khan was getting hammered by the home batters. A suggestion to cut down the pace did wonders for the right-arm quick who eventually ended up with figures of 2/17 in four overs, helping the visitors take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the 5-match series.

Rohit’s support helped Avesh to get back on track before it was too late. The bowler from Indore, who was pummelled by the Windies batters in the previous game, ended up being the Player of the Match.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel, who has shared the MI dressing room with Rohit, highlighted the Indian captain’s quality of backing his players to the hilt. In his latest YouTube video, Parthiv lauded Rohit’s leadership and explains how he stands out from others.

“I have played under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren’t performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance (in the fourth T20I)," said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.

Parthiv further delved into Rohit’s leadership skills and was in awe of his ability to take instinctive decisions on the field, which he believes has been the reason behind achieving success in the IPL and for India as a leader.

“Rohit believes in taking instinctive decisions on the ground rather than pre-meditating them. When a crunch situation arises, he takes a call according to the situation and it is one of the main reasons why he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians. India have also won multi-national tournaments like the Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy under Rohit’s captaincy," the former cricketer added.

Due to a packed cricketing schedule, Rohit didn’t captain India in the 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies in Trinidad. In his absence, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan stepped up to do the leadership role and excelled in it. Parthiv feels that Dhawan’s relaxed way of leadership gives the players license to be expressive.

“Shikhar Dhawan has a pretty laid-back style of captaincy where he doesn’t take too much pressure and keeps the team atmosphere light. He does back his players, but most importantly he also gives them space to execute their own plans. This is so important because captaining a team is difficult when the main players are rested. The fringe players need to be given confidence in executing their skills and Dhawan has done that really well," Parthiv said.

