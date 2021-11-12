'He Called Me Before India Game': Shaheen Shah Afridi Reveals Shahid Afridi's Message

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi had a great T20 World Cup 2021 for him. The left-arm seamer played a crucial role in his country’s first-ever win over India in a World Cup when the Men in Green defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets on October 24.

Shaheen punctured the Indian top-order in his first two overs by first claiming Rohit Sharma leg before wicket, and later cleaning up KL Rahul with an almost unplayable delivery.

Before going into the crucial game, Shaheen had received some advice from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. Speaking with telegraph.co.uk, the 21-year-old said he had a chat with Shahid just before the all-important clash with India.

“Shahid Afridi called me before the India game and he said ‘just enjoy your cricket the way you play, go and focus on whatever you’re doing," Shaheen was quoted a saying by telegraph.co.uk.

Besides the surname, the two Pakistani cricket stars share many other similarities. Shahid used to wear the jersey no. 10 during his cricketing days. After his retirement, Shaheen requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to allow him to wear the jersey with no. 10. The celebration style of both Shaheen and Shahid is also almost identical.

After a dismissal, Shahid used to celebrate by spreading his arms in the air and being extremely static. Shaheen has a similar style but with a more relaxed position.

“I have the number 10 because of Shahid Afridi because he’s my hero. I requested to the PCB that I want the number 10 shirt if possible. It’s an honor for me to wear this shirt. Every time in the ground, the people were chanting Afridi, Afridi. And now people chant Afridi, Afridi for me. So it’s a great feeling," Shaheen said further.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were defeated in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 by Australia.

