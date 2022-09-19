'He Came Running and Said ‘My Porsche! My Porsche!’: Lalit Modi's Precious Gift to Yuvraj for 6 Sixes

Indian cricket fans still remember Yuvraj Singh’s exploits with the bat during the inaugural T20 World Cup. During the showpiece event in 2007, the dynamic all-rounder became the first batter in the history of T20Is to hit 6 sixes in an over.

Yuvraj achieved the feat during India’s must-win encounter against England and the unlucky bowler was bowled by Stuart Broad. Ravi Shastri’s electrifying voice in the commentary box turned it more mesmerising. There is one more cricket lover who can never forget Yuvraj Singh’s incredible display of strokeplay. He is Lalit Modi. The former IPL commissioner was in the stadium in Kingsmead when Yuvraj unleashed himself.

In an interview with thecricketer.com in 2020, Lalit Modi revealed that he had promised the Indian players that he would gift a luxury car to anyone who will hit six back-to-back sixes or clinch six wickets in an over in the T20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh took the challenge too seriously and did the unthinkable against England.

“The tournament hadn’t really caught alight. I went into the Indian dressing room in Durban. I said anybody who hits six sixes in an over, or takes six wickets in an over, will get a Porsche," Lalit Modi was quoted as saying.

Lalit Modi revealed that Yuvraj demanded a Porsche after his stellar knock. Lalit Modi added, “I am standing in Kingsmead on the sidelines and Yuvraj Singh hits his first six - off Stuart Broad. Then a second six. Then a third. I woke up. I said to myself ‘this could be it!’ He hits his fourth six. Fifth six. Then he hit the sixth six. And he came running towards me and he said ‘My Porsche! My Porsche!’

Lalit Modi even asked for Yuvraj’s bat from that match to keep it as memorabilia. Lalit Modi actually gifted Yuvraj a Porsche as he had promised. India went on to win the tournament under MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 5 runs in the thrilling final.

