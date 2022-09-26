'He Can be More Successful if...': Former Pakistan Captain's Valuable Suggestion for Struggling Harshal Patel

Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel couldn’t make a notable comeback following the injury lay-off. Considered one of the finest death bowlers, the right-arm quick managed to pick just one wicket in three games against Australia. He was one of the most expensive bowlers for India throughout the series, conceding 99 runs in three games.

Harshal is one of the 15 players to be flying for Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2022. He was preferred ahead of seasoned pacer Mohammad Shami but his scratchy form in the recently-concluded series has rung the alarm bells for the team management.

Following a series of underwhelming outings against Australia, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has come up with a suggestion for Harshal. Butt feels that the 31-year-old should also use the faster delivery more and not just rely on his slower balls.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt said Harshal may have found success with his slower deliveries. However, he might struggle in batting-friendly conditions if he doesn’t come up with variations.

“Harshal Patel is deceptive, but once the batter sees it from his hand, it is going to be tough for him. I don’t know how he is going to counter this issue in the upcoming matches. Being a fast bowler, he cannot be overly reliant on the slower ball. He is a good bowler and also bowls the full-pace ball well. He can be more successful if he uses his pace," Butt said.

The former Pakistan skipper further highlighted the rough patch of Bhuneshwar Kumar. The senior Indian pacer has been under the scanner for some time now for failing to deliver in crunch situations. Just like Harshal, Bhuvneshwar also finished with just one wicket.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again proved to be very costly. I don’t understand what India are trying to figure out. It’s going to be difficult for him on good batting pitches and when there’s no lateral movement on offer," Butt said.

